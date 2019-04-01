Erdogan’s ruling AKP suffers setback in Turkey’s local election

ISTANBUL, April 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan’s AKP suffered a blow in Sunday’s local election with the ruling

party set to lose the capital Ankara and risking defeat in the country’s

economic hub Istanbul.

Losing Turkey’s two major cities would be a clear setback for Erdogan and

his Justice and Development Party (AKP) who won every vote in a decade and a

half in power thanks in part to economic growth.

Erdogan portrayed the vote for mayors and district councils as a fight for

Turkey’s survival, but the election was a test for the AKP as an economic

slowdown took hold after a collapse of the lira currency.

With 99 percent of the ballot boxes counted, the joint opposition candidate

for Ankara mayor, Mansur Yavas was winning with 50.89 percent of votes and

the AKP on 47.06 percent, Anadolu state agency reported citing preliminary

results.

In Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, the race for mayor was deadlocked with

the AKP candidate claiming victory with 48.70 percent of votes, but his

opponent on 48.65 percent also saying he had won, after almost all ballot

boxes were counted there.

The last results published by Anadolu gave the AKP a lead of just 4,000

votes and the ruling party said it planned to challenge tens of thousands of

ballots it considered invalid in both of the major cities.

Speaking to thousands of supporters in Ankara, Erdogan portrayed the

election as a victory for AKP, which along with coalition partner, the

rightwing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), won more than 50 percent of the

votes nationwide. But he did not refer directly to the loss of Ankara.

“If there are any shortcomings, it is our duty to correct them,” Erdogan

told supporters. “Starting tomorrow morning, we will begin our work to

identify our shortcomings and make up for them.”

He suggested if his party lost in Istanbul, they would still control

district councils even if the opposition held the mayor’s office.

Sunday’s poll was the first municipal ballot since Turks approved

constitutional reforms in 2017 to create an executive presidency that gave

Erdogan wider powers after 16 years in office.

But Erdogan, whose ability to win continuously at the polls is unparalleled

in Turkish history thanks to support among more pious, conservative Turks,

was more vulnerable with the economy in recession, unemployment higher and

inflation in double digits.

– Ankara fireworks –

For his supporters, Erdogan remains the strong leader they believe Turkey

needs and they tout the country’s economic development over the years he and

the AKP have been in power.

But rights activists and even Turkey’s Western allies say that under

Erdogan’s leadership, democracy has been eroded, particularly after a failed

2016 coup that led to tens of thousands of people being arrested.

Much of the AKP’s success has been down to Erdogan’s perceived economic

prowess, but days before the vote, the Turkish lira was sliding again,

provoking memories of the 2018 currency crisis that badly hurt Turkish

households.

In Ankara, Yavas — the candidate for both the opposition Republican

People’s Party or CHP and the nationalist Good Party — claimed victory in a

large rally full of supporters waving red Turkish flags and setting off

fireworks.

“No one has lost. Ankara has won. All of Ankara has won, hand in hand,” he

told supporters. Yavas had been slightly ahead in some recent opinion polls

before the election.

“Erdogan is known with his success in the local elections and his model of

government is highly based on his local experience,” Emre Erdogan, a

professor at Istanbul Bilgi University and no relation to the president.

“These losses will harm his reputation as a good local politician.”

– Istanbul dead heat –

In Istanbul, a city where Erdogan had sometimes described victory as like

winning Turkey itself, the race had been very tight. Erdogan fielded one of

his loyalists, former prime minister Binali Yildirim, in a push to win the

city.

Erdogan, who began his own political career as Istanbul mayor, personally

campaigned hard across Turkey, often with several rallies a day, even though

he was not on the ballot. He was often rallying in Istanbul’s districts.

“We have won the election in Istanbul. We thank Istanbul’s residents for

the mandate they have given us,” Yildirim told supporters as final tallies

were arriving.

But his opponent Ekrem Imamoglu dismissed Yildirim’s claim as an attempt to

manipulate opinion.

“I would like to announce to Istanbul’s residents and all of Turkey that

our numbers show that it is clear we won Istanbul,” Imamoglu said in a speech

in the early hours of Monday.

Looking to galvanise his base among conservative Turks, the president cast

the election as a matter of survival, attacking opposition candidates by

branding them as linked to PKK Kurdish militants.

Observers say that with most media pro-government, opposition parties

campaigned at a disadvantage because Erdogan’s daily rallies dominated TV

coverage.

The opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has refused to

field candidates in several cities, saying the elections are unfair. Some of

its leaders have been jailed on terror charges, accusations they reject.