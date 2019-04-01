Rain or thundershowers likely today: Met office

DHAKA, April 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or

squally wind at many places over the country in 24 hours commencing at 9 am

today.

“There is no heavy rainfall warning today . . . But rain or thunder

showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at

many places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram

divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with hails

at isolated places,” said a met office press release here this noon.

Meanwhile, warning message of the Met office said in association with

rain or thunder showers temporary, gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kph is

likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Pabna,

Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna,

Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar And Sylhet

wherein river-ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country during the

period, the release said, showing its outlook in 72 hours as rain or thunder

showers would continue.

Yesterday highest temperature was recorded 36.1 degrees Celsius at

Rajshahi in Rajshahi division and today minimum temperature was 17.2 degrees

Celsius at Tangail in Dhaka Division.

The sun sets at 6:14 pm today and rises at 5:50 am tomorrow in the

capital.