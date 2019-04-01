Drivers, helpers urged to abide by traffic rules

RAJSHAHI, April 1, 2019 (BSS)- Traffic police officials have urged drivers
and helpers to abide by traffic rules properly to ensure road safety for
averting traffic accidents.
They viewed if the drivers and helpers follow the traffic rules strictly
on the road traffic accidents could be reduced to a greater extent that is
very crucial to save life.
The police officials came up with the observation while conducting
sessions of a daylong awareness raising training workshop for drivers and
helpers in Rajshahi city yesterday.
Traffic division of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) organized the
workshop at its office where more than 70 drivers and helpers attended.
RMP Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Anirban Chakma conducted the training
sessions as focal persons with presence of Traffic Inspectors Mofakkarul
Islam and Nazrul Islam and Sergeant Towhidul Islam.
Anirban Chakma said utmost importance should be given on enhancing drivers’
skills, awareness on traffic law and tendency to obey law among the public in
general for road safety.
There is no alternative to raise awareness to prevent road traffic
accidents. Enhancement of competence and awareness of the professional
drivers and others concerned is very important to this end.
If the drivers drive their vehicles carefully the existing number of road
accidents could be reduced to a greater extent.
Besides, accidents on roads and highways can be reduced by generating
awareness campaigns focusing youth, especially school and college students,
the police officer opined.
Talking to BSS on the issue Anirban Chakma here today said step has been
taken to bring all the stakeholders including drivers and helpers under
awareness programme related to prevention of road traffic accident.