Drivers, helpers urged to abide by traffic rules

RAJSHAHI, April 1, 2019 (BSS)- Traffic police officials have urged drivers

and helpers to abide by traffic rules properly to ensure road safety for

averting traffic accidents.

They viewed if the drivers and helpers follow the traffic rules strictly

on the road traffic accidents could be reduced to a greater extent that is

very crucial to save life.

The police officials came up with the observation while conducting

sessions of a daylong awareness raising training workshop for drivers and

helpers in Rajshahi city yesterday.

Traffic division of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) organized the

workshop at its office where more than 70 drivers and helpers attended.

RMP Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Anirban Chakma conducted the training

sessions as focal persons with presence of Traffic Inspectors Mofakkarul

Islam and Nazrul Islam and Sergeant Towhidul Islam.

Anirban Chakma said utmost importance should be given on enhancing drivers’

skills, awareness on traffic law and tendency to obey law among the public in

general for road safety.

There is no alternative to raise awareness to prevent road traffic

accidents. Enhancement of competence and awareness of the professional

drivers and others concerned is very important to this end.

If the drivers drive their vehicles carefully the existing number of road

accidents could be reduced to a greater extent.

Besides, accidents on roads and highways can be reduced by generating

awareness campaigns focusing youth, especially school and college students,

the police officer opined.

Talking to BSS on the issue Anirban Chakma here today said step has been

taken to bring all the stakeholders including drivers and helpers under

awareness programme related to prevention of road traffic accident.