HSC, equivalent exams begin

DHAKA, April 1, 2019 (BSS) – The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and

its equivalent examinations under 10 education boards of the country began

this morning amid tough security measures to avert any question paper leakage

and other malpractices.

A total of 13, 51,505 examinees from 9,081 educational institutions are

appearing in the examinations that started at 10 am today. Of them, 6, 64,496

are male and 6, 87,009 are female students, said a source of education

ministry.

Earlier, as many as 13, 11,457 examinees including 6, 92,730 male students

from 8,943 educational institutions took part in the examinations last year.

This year, a total of 11, 38,747 candidates under eight general education

boards are sitting for the examinations while 88,451 under the madrasa

education board and 1, 24,264 from the technical education board.

Besides, the number of examinees has increased by 40,048 as Some 43

examinees are appearing in Diploma in Business Studies (DIBS) examinations.

Some 275 students are also sitting for the examinations in total eight

overseas centres, the ministry source added.

Candidates with physical disabilities will get an additional 20 minutes in

the examinations while the examinees with special needs, including those with

autism, will also get additional 30minutes.

The written examinations will continue until May 11 while the practical

examinations will be held from May 12 to May 21.