Juncker says EU ‘running out of patience’ with UK over Brexit

ROME, April 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – European Commission President Jean-Claude

Juncker has said the EU is “running out” of patience with Britain over

Brexit.

The United Kingdom is in crisis after lawmakers three times rejected Prime

Minister Theresa May’s proposed divorce deal, and now risks crashing out of

the bloc in under two weeks.

“With our British friends we have had a lot of patience, but even patience

is running out,” Juncker told Italian public TV channel Rai 1 on Sunday.

“I would like, in the coming hours and days, for Great Britain to reach an

agreement on the way forward.”

MPs held “indicative votes” last week on eight alternative Brexit options,

but none of them achieved a majority.

“Up to now, we know what the British parliament says no to, but we do not

know what it says yes to,” Juncker said.

Asked about the matter of a second referendum — an option demanded by many

of those who would prefer to remain in the EU — Juncker said that “it is

something that concerns the British only”.

“They have to decide which instruments they will use to reach the end of

this process.”

Italy’s eurosceptic coalition government — in power since last June —

believes it has not received enough support from the EU to manage migrants

arriving by sea and has closed its ports.

But Juncker said the bloc has “strongly supported” Italy, giving more than

one billion euros to help the Mediterranean country with “this massive flow

of refugees”.