Rain likely for next two or three days

DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers

accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is

likely to occur for next two or three days at many places over the country.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur for next two or

three days in many places over the country except Khulna, Barishal,

Patuakhali,” BMD meteorologist Arif Hossain told BSS this afternoon.

Dhaka city has experienced today the nor’wester or Kalboishakhi with

hails in this year with winds speed of upto 74kmph and 17mm rainfall recorded

between 6pm to 7.30 pm, he said.

Power supply has been disrupted in few areas in the capital including

Mohammadpur, Hatirpool and Modhubagh following the rainfall, local sources

said.

The BMD, today issued an inland river-port warning in next 12 hours till

9 am tomorrow saying in association with rain or thunder showers temporary

west or north-westerly squalls speed 60-80 kph is likely to occur over

regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Faridpur,

Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram

and Sylhet.

River ports shall hoist riverine warning signal number two, it added.