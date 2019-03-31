Rain likely for next two or three days

DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers
accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is
likely to occur for next two or three days at many places over the country.
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty
or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur for next two or
three days in many places over the country except Khulna, Barishal,
Patuakhali,” BMD meteorologist Arif Hossain told BSS this afternoon.
Dhaka city has experienced today the nor’wester or Kalboishakhi with
hails in this year with winds speed of upto 74kmph and 17mm rainfall recorded
between 6pm to 7.30 pm, he said.
Power supply has been disrupted in few areas in the capital including
Mohammadpur, Hatirpool and Modhubagh following the rainfall, local sources
said.
The BMD, today issued an inland river-port warning in next 12 hours till
9 am tomorrow saying in association with rain or thunder showers temporary
west or north-westerly squalls speed 60-80 kph is likely to occur over
regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Faridpur,
Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram
and Sylhet.
River ports shall hoist riverine warning signal number two, it added.