Programmes taken to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

DHAKA, Mar 31, 2019 (BSS) – Kendrio Khelaghar Asor, the traditional juvenile’s organization has taken year-long elaborate programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In the hope of building a new generation imbued with the spirit of Liberation War, the inaugural ceremony began at the Central Shaheed Minar today with the title “Oi Dekho Mohakaler Mohamanob Aj Jonmo-shotoborshey”.

In line with the central committee, the district and regional level programmes of Khelaghar were also started.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

A discussion was also held with Khelaghar Asor central committee President Professor Panna Kaiser in the chair.

Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haque Milon and Khelaghar’s Dhaka Metropolitan Committee president as well as Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta also took part at the discussion.

Acting general secretary of Khelaghar Sahabul Islam Babu gave the welcome speech. Later, the members of Khelaghar gave a symbolic guard of honor to the portrait of Bangabandhu.