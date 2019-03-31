New Zealand U19 tour to Bangladesh postponed

DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – New Zealand Under-19 team postponed their

upcoming tour of Bangladesh as they are yet to recover from the shock of the

terrorist attack in Christchurch.

The visitors were scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on April 10 to play a

five-match youth ODI series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) however believed that the series will be

played as per schedule later.

Recently New Zealand Cricket (NZC) requested BCB that they are unable to

play the series as per schedule as they are yet to recover from the trauma of

the terror attack.

“The home series against New Zealand is postponed for the time being as

they informed us that they are not coming as per schedule,” BCB chief

executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said here today. “It looks that they are yet

to recover from the shock due to the terror attack,” he said.

“It is understood that the parents might have some reservations as the

series was expected played between young cricketers,” he added.

Bangladesh’s cricketers were fortunate enough to narrowly escape the

shooting incident in Christchurch, reaching the location only a few minutes

after a gunman opened fire inside the premises of the mosque.

Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium (SKICS) in Cox’s Bazar along

with Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram were expected to host all

the matches of the series that was scheduled to begin from April 16.