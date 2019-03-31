Deer rescued from dairy farm in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, March 31, 2019 (BSS)- Chattogram district police today rescued a deer (Maya Horin) from a dairy farm at Fatapur village under Hathazari upazila of the district after locals sought help through dialing national emergency helpline- 999.

Ruhul Amin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Hathazari told BSS that locals dialed 999 after seeing the deer at a dairy farm at Helal Chowdhury Para of Fatapur village under Hathazari upazila.

On receipt of the information Hathazari thana police rescued the deer with the help of locals, he said.

The deer bore marks of injuries on the body, he said adding that it will be treated by a team of Chattogram Zoo.

The deer will be handed over to the zoo authorities, Amin added.