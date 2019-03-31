Biden bids to quell storm over campaign trail kiss

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Former vice president Joe Biden

insisted Sunday he had never acted inappropriately towards women as a growing

row about a kiss on the campaign trail cast a shadow over his expected run

for the White House.

The 76-year-old Biden is the clear favorite to win the Democrat nomination

to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election even though he has

yet to declare his candidacy.

But several of his rivals have now weighed in on the allegations from a

former state lawmaker who has recalled being “mortified” when Biden had

planted a “big, slow kiss” on the back of her head on the sidelines of a

rally in Nevada five years ago.

His 39-year-old accuser Lucy Flores said in a new television interview

that Biden’s behavior meant he should not run for president shortly after

Biden released a statement trying to quell the storm.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered

countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort.

And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said

in his statement released by his spokesman on Twitter.

“If it is suggested that I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was

never my intention.

“I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at

what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they

can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I

will.”

Flores, who was a state lawmaker at the time, had been running for the

post of Nevada lieutenant governor when Biden appeared at a rally to offer

support when Barack Obama’s number two.

In response to Biden’s statement, Flores said she was “glad he’s willing

to listen” but added that his behavior should rule him out from seeking the

Democrat nomination against a president who has himself faced multiple

accusations of sexual harassment.

“For me it’s disqualifying,” she told CNN.

“Yes, of course I want him to change his behavior. And I want him to

acknowledge this was wrong. I want this to be a bigger discussion about how

there is no accountability structure within our political space either for

instances in which women feel that there was inappropriate behavior or more

serious instances.”

Biden has previously acknowledged that his “tactile” behavior could land

him in trouble, especially in the #MeToo era which has already torpedoed the

careers of several US politicians, including the former Democrat senator Al

Franken.