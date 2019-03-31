Adaptation to climate change must for food security: Experts

RANGPUR, Mar 31, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a discussion today said

adaptation to climate change and its adverse impacts on agriculture has

become a must to keep crop production increasing for sustainable food

security.

They put emphasis on innovation of conservation agricultural-based modern

technologies and more stress tolerance crop varieties to popularise

cultivation of those among farmers to increase food yield under adverse

situations.

They made these observations at the discussion on ‘Climate Change and Food

Security’ organised by Dinajpur unit of Community Development Association

(CDA) at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner in Thakurgaon district

town.

Deputy Commissioner of Thakurgaon Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim attended the

discussion as the chief guest with Executive Director of CDA Shah-E-Mobin

Jinnah in the chair.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) for

Thakurgaon Agriculturist Aftab Hossain, Convener of Bangladesh Disaster

Management Forum Nayeem Foyara, Professor of Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and

Technology University Dr. Saiful Huda participated as expert discussants.

Agriculturist Aftab Hossain said the changing climate has already affected

agriculture, weather, seed sowing seasons, irrigation, ecology, bio-

diversity, environment and reserve of underground water.

“As a result, seasonal rainfalls, periods of appearance of different

seasons including crop farming and harvesting have been changed causing

concern to the agriculture sector that might cause severe setback in food

production in future,” he apprehended.

Professor Dr Saiful Huda said adverse climate change impacts might be even

unthinkable, so severe and million times worse than those experienced so far

to severely affect the agri-sector. So, the global communities must take the

matter most seriously.

The experts, however, said Bangladesh already achieved laudable success to

adapt to changing climate and its adverse impacts on the agriculture sector

to keep food production increasing under adverse situations in recent times.

The chief guest put emphasis on adaptation to climate change and adopting

newer strategies and cropping patterns for enhancing crop cultivation in all

seasons to ensure sustainable national food security.