Adaptation to climate change must for food security: Experts

RANGPUR, Mar 31, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a discussion today said
adaptation to climate change and its adverse impacts on agriculture has
become a must to keep crop production increasing for sustainable food
security.
They put emphasis on innovation of conservation agricultural-based modern
technologies and more stress tolerance crop varieties to popularise
cultivation of those among farmers to increase food yield under adverse
situations.
They made these observations at the discussion on ‘Climate Change and Food
Security’ organised by Dinajpur unit of Community Development Association
(CDA) at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner in Thakurgaon district
town.
Deputy Commissioner of Thakurgaon Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim attended the
discussion as the chief guest with Executive Director of CDA Shah-E-Mobin
Jinnah in the chair.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) for
Thakurgaon Agriculturist Aftab Hossain, Convener of Bangladesh Disaster
Management Forum Nayeem Foyara, Professor of Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and
Technology University Dr. Saiful Huda participated as expert discussants.
Agriculturist Aftab Hossain said the changing climate has already affected
agriculture, weather, seed sowing seasons, irrigation, ecology, bio-
diversity, environment and reserve of underground water.
“As a result, seasonal rainfalls, periods of appearance of different
seasons including crop farming and harvesting have been changed causing
concern to the agriculture sector that might cause severe setback in food
production in future,” he apprehended.
Professor Dr Saiful Huda said adverse climate change impacts might be even
unthinkable, so severe and million times worse than those experienced so far
to severely affect the agri-sector. So, the global communities must take the
matter most seriously.
The experts, however, said Bangladesh already achieved laudable success to
adapt to changing climate and its adverse impacts on the agriculture sector
to keep food production increasing under adverse situations in recent times.
The chief guest put emphasis on adaptation to climate change and adopting
newer strategies and cropping patterns for enhancing crop cultivation in all
seasons to ensure sustainable national food security.