US-BANGLA starts flight to Chennai

DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – US-Bangla Airlines today started its flight to

Chennai, the important business hub of south India, as the first ever

Bangladeshi carrier for further increasing connectivity with the neighbouring

country.

The local carrier will initially operate three flights weekly from Dhaka

to Chennai via Chattogram on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and will return on

the same days.

The first flight left Hazrat Shajalal International Airport (HSIA) from

the capital at 9:10 am today that reached Chattogram at 10:45 am and flew for

Chennai and returned Dhaka via port city from Chennai at 6 pm.

HSIA director Group Captain Abdullah al Faruk inaugurated the first flight

from Dhaka to Chennai here while general manager operation of Airport

Authority of India Ram Gopal inducted the flight from Chennai to Dhaka in

India.

Currently, the airline is operating international flights to Muscat, Doha,

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Kolkata with its eight aircraft fleet

that comprised four Boeing 737-800, three Dash 8-Q400 and one ATR 72-600.