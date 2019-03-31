US-BANGLA starts flight to Chennai

DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – US-Bangla Airlines today started its flight to
Chennai, the important business hub of south India, as the first ever
Bangladeshi carrier for further increasing connectivity with the neighbouring
country.
The local carrier will initially operate three flights weekly from Dhaka
to Chennai via Chattogram on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and will return on
the same days.
The first flight left Hazrat Shajalal International Airport (HSIA) from
the capital at 9:10 am today that reached Chattogram at 10:45 am and flew for
Chennai and returned Dhaka via port city from Chennai at 6 pm.
HSIA director Group Captain Abdullah al Faruk inaugurated the first flight
from Dhaka to Chennai here while general manager operation of Airport
Authority of India Ram Gopal inducted the flight from Chennai to Dhaka in
India.
Currently, the airline is operating international flights to Muscat, Doha,
Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Kolkata with its eight aircraft fleet
that comprised four Boeing 737-800, three Dash 8-Q400 and one ATR 72-600.