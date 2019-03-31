UK professor meets DU VC

DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – Professor Lisa Gordon Clark of the University of Roehampton, the United Kingdom called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman today at the latter’s office here.

Chairperson of the Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology of DU Professor Dr. Mahjabeen Haque, Prof. Dr. Shaheen Islam, Founder of the Orphan Trust, the UK Ms. Mina Morris and some other faculty members were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, they stressed the need for development of skills to take care of children properly.

The possibilities of introducing training program on child care at DU with the technical assistance from the UK were also discussed in the meeting.

Later, Prof Lisa Gordon Clark delivered a lecture in a seven-day training program on “Therapeutic Play” at the Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology of DU.