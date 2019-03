DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives in the devastating fire at FR Tower in Banani in Dhaka.

The Bhutanese premier offered this condolence in a message sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Twenty-six people were killed and at least 100 others injured in Thursday’s inferno at the 22-storey FR Tower at Banani in the city.