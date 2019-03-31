Rain likely over country until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or

squally wind at many places over the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind

is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet

divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka and

chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places,” said a met office press

release here.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain

nearly unchanged over the country, during the period.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius at

Rangamati in Chattogram division and today’s temperature 21.3 degrees Celsius

at Dimla in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:14 pm today and rises at 5:51 am tomorrow in the

capital.