Agricultural officials urged for discharging duties with sincerity

RAJSHAHI, March 31, 2019 (BSS) – Agricultural extension officials,

scientists and researchers were urged for discharging their duties with more

sincerity and honesty for boosting farm outputs.

They also should put in their best efforts and work together for

promotion of growers’ level farm mechanization to boost crop outputs.

Additional Secretary (Administration and Inputs) to the Ministry of

Agriculture Nazmanara Khanum made the observation while sharing views with

officials and researchers from all departments under the ministry at the

office conference hall of Additional Director of Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE) here on Saturday as chief guest.

Chaired by DAE Additional Director Dev Dulal Dhali the meeting was

addressed by Deputy Directors Joynal Abedeen, Rafiqul Islam, Shamsul Haque

and Monjurul Huda.

Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Station Dr Abdul Alim,

Principal Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute

Dr llias Hossain and Principal Scientific Officer of On Farm Research

Division Dr Mazharul Anwar also spoke.

The additional secretary revealed that the cropping intensity can be

increased to 250 percent even 400 percent from the existing 200 percent

through reducing the existing time gap between the two crops after the best

uses of the farm mechanization.

To this end, she said, all the officials and others concerned including

the scientists and farmers should put in their level best efforts.

Nazmanara also mentioned that the government has attached highest

priority to the agriculture sector and added that the field level officials

and researchers should take the responsibilities of reaching the government’s

services to the farmers’ doorsteps.

Besides, she put maximum emphasis on reaching the newly developed high

yielding and high-valued crop varieties and updated technologies to the

farmers’ doorsteps to reduce the yield gaps.