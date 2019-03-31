N. Korea calls for ‘investigation’ into Madrid embassy raid

SEOUL, March 31, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – North Korea on Sunday urged an

“investigation” into a raid on its embassy in Madrid last month carried out

by a dissident group committed to overthrowing the Pyongyang leadership.

“A grave terrorist attack occurred on February 22, where an armed group

assaulted the DPRK Embassy in Spain,” a spokesman for the North’s foreign

ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

“We expect that the authorities concerned in Spain… carry out an

investigation into the incident,” it added.