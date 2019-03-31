Pope, Morocco king say Jerusalem ‘common patrimony’ of 3 religions

RABAT, March 30, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Pope Francis and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Saturday declared Jerusalem the “common patrimony of humanity and especially the followers of the three monotheistic religions,” during the pontiff’s visit to Rabat.

“The specific multi-religious character, the spiritual dimension and the particular cultural identity of Jerusalem… must be protected and promoted,” they said in a joint statement released by the Vatican.

The appeal comes amid heightened tensions over the disputed city, particularly after President Donald Trump recognised it as Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy there last year.

Trump’s move sparked anger among Palestinians and across the Muslim world, as well as breaking with decades of international consensus that the city’s status should be negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel considers the entire city as its capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Following Trump’s announcement, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for the status quo in Jerusalem to be preserved and pushed for renewed talks for a two-state solution.