Work together to combat TB: speakers

DHAKA, March 30, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion here today urged all government and non-government organisations to work unitedly for eliminating the deadly disease Tuberculosis (TB) from the country.

“All have to work together to eliminate TB from the country to help achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goal (SDG),” Director General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion on “Multi-sectoral approach in ending tuberculosis: Role of media, public and private sectors” at Dhaka Club in the city.

Health ministry, USAID and Bangladesh Health Reporters’ Forum (BHRF) jointly organised the programme.

We have tremendous achievements in health sector in the recent years… and if we work sincerely from our respective positions it would be possible to eliminate TB from the country within a short time, speakers said.

Additional Secretary Habibur Rahman Khan, country project Director of USAID Challenge TB Project also spoke, among others.

For preventing the disease, the speakers laid emphasized on stopping transmission of TB from one person to another. Stressing the need of early detection, they said it is important to detect TB patients as soon as possible and give them proper treatment.

Bangladesh has high rates of migration and the transient population faces poverty, overcrowding and poorly ventilated living and working conditions, all of which encourage proliferation of TB.

Furthermore, there is a general lack of awareness about TB infection among many in the population.

They stressed good quality of services especially for under-privileged people, adequate system for screening, sufficient funding and staffing for combating TB.