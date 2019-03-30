3 killed, one hurt in Noakhali road accident

NOAKHALI, March 30, 2019 (BSS) – Three people, including two women, were killed and one other was injured as a bus collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Dorbeshpur area on Begumganj-Maijdi road in the district today.

The deceased was identified as Sakib Hossain, 22, son of Omar Faruq of Darbespur village under Begumganj while identity of the two women could not be known immediately. The auto-rickshaw driver Masud Alam was injured, police sources said.

A Sonapur-bound passenger bus named “Sugandha Paribahan” hit and rammed a CNG-operated auto-rickshaw around 2pm from the opposite side at Rashid company house near Ekhlaspur Bazar on the road, leaving Shakib and other two women dead on the spot.

Police seized the two vehicles, said Begumganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Firoz Molla, adding that the bodies are kept on Noakhali General Hospital for post-mortem.