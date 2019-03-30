PM attends milad for her grandfather

DHAKA, March 30, 2019 (BSS) – A Milad and Doa Mahfil was held at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the city after Maghrib prayers today.

The Milad and Doa Mahfil was arranged on the occasion of the 44th death anniversary of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, father of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and grandfather of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the Milad and Doa Mahfil.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, Sheikh Tanmoy, MP, Awami League central leader SM Kamal Hossain and relatives and well-wishers of the Bangabandhu family and trustees of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Trust and senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office were present on the occasion.

A special prayer was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman as well as Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Munajat was also offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation as well as good health and long life of the Prime Minister and her other family members.

A Doa was held on the occasion of birth anniversary of Kayes Siddiq, son of Bangabandhu’s grandson and Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby.