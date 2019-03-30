Students will use iPads instead of books: Momen

SYLHET, March 30, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said the students of the country will go to schools with iPads instead of carrying books in future.

“The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is reaching the modern technology to the households so that the young generation can be groomed up as able citizens to cope with the changing world. The students will be given iPads instead of books to reduce burden on them,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the inaugural function of the ‘e-Learning’ fair at Sylhet Police Line High School here.

Terming the country’s population as a big resource, Momen said the government is emphasizing on technology to turn the huge population into resources through imparting trainings and quality education.

The minister also joined different functions at Sylhet Press Club, Kishori Mohan High School and Sylhet Government Kindergarten Primary School.

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, district unit Awami League General Secretary Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional Secretary of Education Minister Dr Md Mahamud-ul Haque, Vice-Chancellor of Sylhet Medical University (proposed) Dr Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury and Sylhet Press Club President Ikramul Kabir were present at the functions, among others.