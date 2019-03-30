Probe body on Banani fire holds first meeting

DHAKA, March 30, 2019 (BSS) – An eight-member prove committee, formed by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works in the wake of the fire incident at FR Tower in the city’s Banani area, today held its first meeting at the conference room of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) here.

On Friday, the committee members visited the scene of the fire incident at FR Tower in the city.

As per the directives of Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim, the probe body was formed on March 28 to investigate into whether there was any fault in construction of the FR Tower.

Additional Secretary (admin) of the ministry Md Yakub Ali and Joint Secretary Md Fahimul Islam were made convener and member secretary of the committee respectively.

The committee was asked to submit the report within seven working days.