Case filed over Banani skyscraper fire

DHAKA, March 30, 2019 (BSS) – Police today filed a case in connection with the devastating inferno inside the 22-storey FR Tower at Banani in the city that killed 26 people and injured 100 others.

“Police filed a case with the Banani police station this noon,” Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) SM Mostaq Ahmed told BSS.

He however did not say anything about the accused in the case.

Police said as one Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal succumbed to his injuries today at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, the final official death toll in Thursday’s skyscraper inferno stood at 26.

Witnesses said the fire may have originated from the eighth and ninth floors inside the complex. It took fire fighters more than six hours to extinguish the blaze with armed forces personnel when five military and air force helicopters were deployed to drop water and air lift trapped people.

Several government authorities including the fire service overnight launched investigations into the fire while fire service officials said their five-member committee was asked to submit report within seven days.

The fire broke out barely a month after a massive blaze in Dhaka’s old part that killed at least 70 people and injured 50 others while fire service officials attributed the blaze to chemicals illegally stored in dilapidated buildings there.