One silver one bronze on last day of Asia Archery

DHAKA, March 30, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh archery teams won one silver and one bronze medal on last day of the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament (Stage-1) in Thailand today.

On the last day of the tournament, Country’s famed archer Ruman Sana failed to bring gold medal for Bangladesh as he lost to Abdullin Ilfat by 6-2 set in the final to settle for the silver medal.

Besides, in the day’s recurve men’s team event, Bangladesh men’s team comprising Ruman Sana, Imdadul Haque Milon and Hakim Ahmed Rubel won the bronze medal beating Kazakhstan by 5-4 set in the bronze medal deciding match.

Earlier, Bangladesh men’s team lost to China by 6-2 set in the recurve men’s team event semi-final before setting a clash against Kazakhstan in the bronze medal deciding match.

In the recurve women’s team event, Bangladesh women’s team lost to Chinese Taipei by 5-3 set in the quarter final. In the recurve women’s team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique lost to China by 5-3 set in the bronze medal deciding match.

The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home tomorrow (Sunday).