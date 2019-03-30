US state passes bill banning first-heartbeat abortion

MIAMI, March 30, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The governor of the southern US state of

Georgia was expected to sign a bill banning abortion as soon as a heartbeat

is detected, after legislators on Friday approved the text which Hollywood

celebrities vowed to fight.

Abortion is one of the most politically divisive issues in the United

States and numerous states have tried to limit access to abortions.

Georgia’s lower house approved the “heartbeat bill” which prohibits

abortions as soon as the first beats of the fetus are heard — from six weeks

— something that happens when most mothers still don’t know they are

pregnant.

“Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who

cannot speak for themselves,” Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, wrote in a

statement congratulating legislators.

The country’s major human rights group, the American Civil Liberties

Union, vowed a legal challenge.

“If Gov. Kemp signs this abortion ban bill into law, the ACLU has one

message: we will see you in court,” said Andrea Young, ACLU’s executive

director for Georgia.

Thirteen US states have studied or approved versions of the “heartbeat

bill” this year.

Although judges in Kentucky and Iowa blocked such laws, the aim of those

who promote the legislation is to reach the Supreme Court and reverse the

right to abortion at the national level, according to Planned Parenthood, the

largest organization supporting abortion rights.

The US Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 with its

decision in Roe v. Wade.

Since taking office in 2017, President Donald Trump has named two justices

to the Supreme Court who oppose abortion, leading activists who support

abortion rights to fear that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

Georgia is an important destination for film and television production,

but dozens of Hollywood celebrities threatened to take their business

elsewhere if the law takes effect.

“We will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state

for women” if the bill is approved, said a letter to lawmakers signed by

Alyssa Milano, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Mia

Farrow and others.