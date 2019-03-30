Fire at Gulshan DNCC market doused

DHAKA, March 30, 2019 (BSS) – Fire fighters doused the inferno that broke

out at the kitchen market of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in Gulshan-1

early today.

Twenty fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze

around 8:30 am, said fire service officer Khurshid Anwar.

Army, Navy and Air Force personnel also joined the fire service teams in

dousing the flame as no casualty was reported, he said.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

The fire at the DNCC market took place just two days after the devastating

inferno at Banani FR tower that claimed the lives of 25 people and left

around 70 injured.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atqiual Islam visited the scene of the fire and said the fire originated at a perfume shop.

A 5-member committee led by Deputy Director of fire service Shahim Ahsan Chowdhury was formed to probe into the fire incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 7 days.