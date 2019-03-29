BSS, Purbanchal sign MoU on PM’s ten special initiatives reporting

DHAKA, March 29, 2019 (BSS) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and the daily Purbanchal, the most ancient newspaper of Khulna division, on the reporting of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ten special initiatives.

BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad and the daily Purbanchal Editor Mohammad Ali signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

A signing ceremony was held today at Khulna Circuit House auditorium where BSS special correspondent and Focal Point Officer of PM’s ten special initiatives Mahfuza Jasmine was present as the BSS representative.

Khulna District Administrator Mohammad Helal Hossain was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, a focus group discussion was held on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ten special initiatives with the daily Purbanchal Editorial Board President Begum Ferdousi Ali in the chair.

District Administrator Mohammad Helal Hossain spoke on the occasion as the chief guest while editor the newspaper Mohammad Ali, General Secretary of Khulna Press Club Md Saheb Ali, General Secretary of Khulna Journalists Union Sayeduzzaman Smamrat, and BSS Khulna Bureau Chief S M Zahid Hossain also joined the discussion.

Mahfuza Jasmine conducted the programme and highlighted the aims and objectives of the Prime Minister’s 10 Special Initiatives.