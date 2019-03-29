BNP-Jammat alliance wants to divide country communally: Dr Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, March, 29, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud said that BNP-Jammat alliance wants to divide the country on the basis of communalism.

“The vested quarter who wants to divide the country based on fundamentalism has already been disconsolate by the countrymen. We all must have to work unitedly to thwart the quarter in future,” the minister said.

He stated this while inaugurating the newly constructed six-storied students dormitory “Moitri Hostel” having capacity of 500-bed as chief guest at the century old Prabortak Sanga here tonight.

“Our first identity is Bengali, secondly Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Christian while that section considers their first identity as either Muslim, Hindu or Buddhist,” the minister said, adding that this section is still in confusion whether they are Bengalis or Bangladeshi.

Referring to the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul’s this morning speech in which he claimed that the present government led by Awami League has completely destroyed the country, the minister observed that Fakrul is far away from study.

“The way Fakrul has been talking for the last few days that imply he is absolutely far away from knowledge and I urge him to devote in pursuit of knowledge for criticizing the government with merit and demerits,” the minister said.

Highlighting massive development done by the present government, Hasan Mahmud said the country is far advanced from Pakistan even neighbouring country India in terms of export earning, GDP growth and average life expectancy.

“Our GDP is higher than Pakistan as presently our per capita income is US dollar $ 1990 and that will be surpassed to US dollar $ 2000 very soon,” he said.

He urged the Prabortak Sanga authority not to destroy conservation and natural environment in the name of any development of the picturesque Prabortak hill.

Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin urged students to know the real history of the of Bangladesh as the generations after 1975 August have grown up with distorted history.

Presided over by Prabortak Sanga President Advocate Subash Chandra Lala, the function was addressed, among others, by councilor Morshed Alam, Probartok Sanga Secretary Tin Kori Chakrawborti and Prof Ranjit Dey.