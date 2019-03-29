Maritime Safety Week begins tomorrow

DHAKA, March 29, 2019 (BSS) – The Maritime Safety Week-2019 will be observed across the country tomorrow to create awareness among the people on maritime laws and shipping related safety measures.

The theme of this year’s Maritime Safety Week is “Secure the Navy journey from pollution and occupation for the dream of world class navy system.”

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages on the eve of the week with a call to all concerned to ensure safe shipping in the country by making the navy journey free from pollution and illegal occupation.

In his message, the President called upon all to free the river from pollution and occupation and make the dream of building a safe and world class naval system.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message urged the drivers of the river transport to follow the rules and regulations of their naval vessels.

She encouraged the private companies to assist the government to ensure naval development.

She also asked the passengers to use the waterways by taking proper precautions.

On the occasion of the week, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will inaugurate a function at Sundarban-10 Launch and a naval rally as chief guest tomorrow at 9am in city’s Sadarghat terminal.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam and Shipping Secretary Mohammad Abdus Samad will be present as special guests on the occasion.

Besides, a discussion meeting will be held on April 3 in city’s CIRDAP auditorium. Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury will be present as chief guest.

The ‘Maritime Safety Week’ will end on April 5 next.