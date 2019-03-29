Woman burnt to death in Atwari fire incident

RANGPUR, March 29, 2019 (BSS)- An elderly woman was burnt to death and

dwelling houses of nine families were damaged in a fire incident at Chhotodap

village under Atwari upazila of Panchagarh district this noon.

Station Officer of Panchagarh Fire Service and Civil Defense Station

Niranjan Sarker said the fire originated from a kitchen oven of one Jewel

Rana’s house at noon and soon engulfed the adjoining houses.

In the incident, Rahima Khatun, 60, mother of Jewel Rana, was burnt alive

inside her bedroom , Sarker informed local reporters.

Dwelling houses with all belongings of Mohammad Islam, Jewel Rana, Sohel

Rana, Hajirul Islam and Rabiul Islam were totally burnt to ashes while houses

of some others were partially damaged in the fire incident.

Three units of the Fire Service and Civil Defense personnel from Panchagarh

and Boda Stations rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

“After recovery of the body of Rahima, we handed it over to her family

members,” Sarker said.

Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh Sabina Yasmin and Atwari Upazila Nirbahi

Officer (UNO) Sharmin Sultana visited the spot and distributed relief goods

among members of all victim families in the afternoon.

“We have already distributed dry foods, five pieces of blankets, corrugated

iron sheets, cash money and 30-kg rice among each of the nine affected

families,” the UNO said.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh handed over Taka 20,000 in

cash to the family members of the deceased on behalf of the district

administration, she added.