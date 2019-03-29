FR Tower fire victim buried in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, March 29, 2019 (BSS) – Mirza Atikur Rahman Atik, one of the

victims of FR Tower’s devastating fire in Banani, was buried at his village

home in Sarenga under Sadar upazila of the district today.

He was buried at Sarenga Jam-e-Masjid graveyard after Juma prayers.

In the morning, locals crowded around the body while it reached there from

Dhaka. He left behind his wife Anny, four-year-old son Rafiur Rahman, 10-

year-old daughter Tanha, his mother and a host of relatives and admirers to

mourn his death.

Mirza Atik had been working as an executive for Scan Oil Company at Banani.

His office was at 13th floor of the 22-storey tower. He talked with his wife

over mobile phone while trapped inside the building. Atik also requested his

brother-in-law to take care of his family.

Besides, Atik used to live in the city’s Manikdi area. At least 25 people

were killed and around 73 others injured on Thursday’s fire incident at

Banani in the capital.