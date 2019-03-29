Shahid scripts Rupganj’s commanding victory over Doleshwar

DHAKA, March 29, 2019 (BSS)- While the match was considered as high-voltage

clash, pace bowler Mohammad Shahid made it mismatch, helping Legends of

Rupganj crush Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 72 runs to bolster their

position in the point table of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla

National Cricket Stadium today.

Shahid delivered his career-best 4-23 to wrap up Prime Doleshwar for 193 in

46 overs, after Legends of Rupganj compiled a respectable 265-9 in the

stipulated 50 overs.

By virtue of this victory, Legends of Rupganj retained the top spot

alongside Abahani Limited with 12 points from seven games but stayed in

second position by net-run-rate.

It was Nabil Samad who made the breakthrough for Rupganj by taking out

inform Saif Hasan (5) cheaply but opener Imran-uz-Zaman and Mahmudul Hasan

kept Doleshwar in the hunt.

As they grew with strength, Shahid broke through with the wicket of Imran

who made 37 and looked destined for big score.

Shahid then got another key wicket of Marshall Ayub (5) to peg back

Doleshwar’s innings and considering the match scenario it was big blow as

Doleshwar couldn’t recover from despite Saad Nasim’s 62 runs in 61 balls.

Well supported by fellow pacer Shuvashis Roy, Shahid cleaned up the tail of

Doleshwar to give Rupganj such a comprehensive victory that was beyond their

imagination.

Shahriar Nafees struck 68 and Akbar-ur-Rahman made 67 to shape Legends of

Rupganj innings.

They shared 101-run partnership for the third wicket stand after Rupganj

were reduced to 83-3. That set the platform, standing on which Naeem Islam

hammered 31 runs in ball-43, to help the side propel past 250 runs mark.

Doleshwar skipper Farhad Reza continued his rich vein of form with cherry,

scalping 4-52.