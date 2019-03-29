Taijul’s spin helps Sheikh Jamal to win in DPL

DHAKA, March 29, 2019 (BSS)-Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 3-39 to

help Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register their fourth victory in the Dhaka

Premier League (DPL) as they recorded a five-wicket win over Khelaghar Samaj

Kallayan Samity at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah today.

Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed also dazzled with cherry, bagging 3-42 alongside

Taijul as Khelaghar found them in wanting and finally were restricted to a

paltry 183-9, a total which Sheikh Jamal overhauled with 8 balls to spare,

reaching 185-5.

Opener Imtiaz Ahmed was the top-scorer for the side with 47 while Fardeen

Ahmed and Tanbir Hyder made identical 25.

The victory could have been more facile for DPL T20 champion Sheikh Jamal,

had the batsmen could convert their start to big one. Nasir Hossain and

captain Nurul Hasan also failed to carry on the start and was dismissed on 20

and 22 runs respectively. Ziaur Rahman 20 (not out) and Taijul Islam 15 (not

out), sailed the side home.

It was Jamal’s fourth consecutive victory in the league, after failing to

register any victory in the first three matches.

Tanvir Islam and Robiul Haque grabbed two wickets apiece for Khelaghar.

Taijul, however, tore apart Khelaghar’s top-order with a crafty spin

bowling that effectively prevented them from scoring big total. Taijul’s

three-for in first spell, left Khelaghar at precarious 64-4 before Moinul

Islam struck 55 to help the side’s bowlers give something to defend.

Amit Mojumder was the other notable scorer with 40 while Rafsan Al Mahmud

made 26.