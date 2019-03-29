48th death anniversary of Shaheed Dr Lt Col Jahangir tomorrow

DHAKA, March 29, 2019 (BSS) – The 48th death anniversary of Shaheed

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Nurul Absar Mohammad Jahangir, will be observed

tomorrow, said a press release.

A milad mahfil and memorial meeting will be organised by family members

of Lt Col Jahangir at Cumilla Cantonment, the release added.

Relatives, well-wishers and friends have been requested to attend the

milad mahfil and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

On 30 March two Pakistani soldiers came to Jahangir’s home with orders

to escort him away for a meeting.

Dr Jahangir surrendered to his ‘fate’ and sensing he would be killed he

hugged his children and handed over them to his wife Jebunnesa.

After the liberation War on March 1972, he was exhumed from a mass grave

at Cumilla and was buried in front of Cumilla Combined Military Hospital

(CMH) with military honours.