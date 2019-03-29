US envoy calls on RCC mayor

RAJSHAHI, March 29, 2019 (BSS)-US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert

Miller has said there are enormous scopes of bilateral and joint investment

in Rajshahi’s education sector for generating skilled human resources.

Robert Miller made the assertion while making a courtesy call on mayor of

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at the latter’s office

here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the envoy said Rajshahi is abounded with educational

institutions and many of its students are studying in America and they are

doing well.

So, the issue of investing in the sector should be brought under special

consideration, he added.

Mayor Liton sought financial support of USA for education, communication,

health and industrial development in Rajshahi. In response, the USA

ambassador assured of providing all possible cooperation to this end.

Liton told the envoy that Rajshahi is an agro-based area and it produces

plenty of fruits and vegetables. He says the USA has scopes of extending

financial support for establishing agro-based industries.

Robert Miller also mentioned that the Bangladesh is marching forward in

escalating economic capacity and it has laudable contribution to eradicating

militancy and extremism.

He added that his country will continue its support to this field in the

years to come.