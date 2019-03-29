Christchurch survivor tells remembrance service: ‘I choose peace’

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, March 29, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A Maori lament echoed

across Christchurch Friday as a survivor of the New Zealand mosque attacks

told a national remembrance service he had forgiven the gunman responsible

for the racist massacre that took his wife, and shocked the world.

“I am choosing peace and I have forgiven,” wheelchair-bound Farid Ahmed

told tens of thousands gathered in the grieving southern city, drawing

sustained applause as he implored New Zealanders of all faiths to also reject

hate.

Wearing a traditional Maori cloak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among

those who stood silently with heads bowed while the names of 50 people killed

by a self-avowed white supremacist were read out.

Speakers honoured the dead and those who survived the March 15 attacks,

including 22 people who remain in hospital, among them a critically injured

four-year-old girl.

Ardern, who was joined by representatives from nearly 60 nations, including

her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, received a prolonged standing

ovation when she took the stage.

The 38-year-old leader, widely hailed for her response to the tragedy,

praised the way New Zealanders had embraced their devastated Muslim community

since the attacks.

“Racism exists, but it is not welcome here,” she said, adding that she

hoped New Zealand would set an example to stop the cycle of extremism

breeding extremism.

“We are not immune to the viruses of hate, of fear, of other — we never

have been,” she said.

“But we can be the nation that discovers the cure.”

The hastily organised event was held amid tight security, with Police

Commissioner Mike Bush confirming armed police from Australia were on site to

assist their New Zealand counterparts.

The service heard a Muslim invocation, or du’a, and Cat Stevens — the

British singer who shunned stardom in the 1970s and became a Muslim, taking

the name Yusuf Islam — gave a powerful rendition of his hit song “Peace

Train”.

But the most moving speech came from Ahmed, whose wife Husna was killed as

she rushed back into a mosque trying to rescue her disabled husband.

– ‘Attack on us all’ –

Looking frail in his wheelchair as he sat on stage wearing sunglasses and a

headscarf, Ahmed said he bore no hatred toward the accused gunman, Australian

Brenton Tarrant.

“People ask me, ‘why do you forgive someone who has killed your beloved

wife?'” he said.

“I can give so many answers… Allah says if we forgive one another he

loves us.”

Ahmed said people from different cultures were like flowers and “together

we are a beautiful garden”.

“I don’t want a heavy heart boiling like a volcano with anger, fury and

rage — it burns itself and burns its surroundings,” he said.

“I want a heart full of love, care and mercy. This heart does not want any

more lives to be lost, any other human to go through the pain I’ve gone

through.

“That’s why I am choosing peace and I have forgiven.”

Amid the tears and grief, there was optimism among the crowd that the

outpouring of compassion that followed the attacks would become the lasting

legacy of its victims.

“I’m very positive about this continuing,” said Manan Bohra, who runs a

Muslim community centre in Auckland. “When we’re walking down the street

people are coming up and expressing their peace and love.

“It was a very tragic event, but it’s been a life-changing event for the

nation itself.”

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the atrocity was “an attack on us

all”.

“Those actions were designed to divide us and tear us apart,” she said.

“They have instead united us.”