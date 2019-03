DHAKA, March 28, 2019 (BSS) -President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock at the loss of lives and property in the devastating fire at Banani in the city.

In a condolence message, the head of the state conveyed sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

President Hamid asked all concerned to stand by the injured persons and bereaved families of the deceased.

The President also wished early recovery of the injured.