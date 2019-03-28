Fire breaks out at FR Tower in city’s Banani area

DHAKA, March 28, 2019 (BSS) – A fire broke out at a multistory building

on Kamal Ataturk Avenue in the city’s Banani area today.

The fire broke out around 12:55 pm at the eighth floor of the FR Tower,

Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer (acting) Enayet Hossain told BSS.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and no causality has

been reported so far, he said.

A total of 17 units of the fire service rushed to the spot and have been

trying to douse the inferno. Besides, separate teams of Bangladesh Air Force

and Navy are working to control the fire that broke out at a 22-storey

building on Banani road No-17.

Water is being throwing on the spot from a helicopter to douse the

inferno.

Many people were trapped inside the building, while some of them were

injured when they tried to jump down from the building to escape the fire,

according a private TV channel.