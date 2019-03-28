30 Guatemalans killed by truck: officials

GUATEMALA CITY, March 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least 30 indigenous
Guatemalans were killed on Wednesday night when they were struck on a highway
by a semi-trailer truck in a town in the country’s west, rescue workers said.
“Personnel from the Departmental Municipal Firefighters have counted at
least 30 dead people at this point,” spokesman Cecilio Chacaj told reporters.
The group had congregated at the site of a hit-and-run accident that had
killed one person when they in turn were hit by the truck.