30 Guatemalans killed by truck: officials

GUATEMALA CITY, March 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least 30 indigenous

Guatemalans were killed on Wednesday night when they were struck on a highway

by a semi-trailer truck in a town in the country’s west, rescue workers said.

“Personnel from the Departmental Municipal Firefighters have counted at

least 30 dead people at this point,” spokesman Cecilio Chacaj told reporters.

The group had congregated at the site of a hit-and-run accident that had

killed one person when they in turn were hit by the truck.