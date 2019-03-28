98,033 school students to get deworming pills in Rajshahi city

RAJSHAHI, March 28, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a

target to feed 98,033 students aged between five and 16 years deworming

tablets in the city.

In addition to 481 primary and secondary level schools, all other

madrasas, mosque-based schools and orphanages will be brought under the

deworming programme as part of the National Phylariasis Eradication and Worm

Control Week- 2019 scheduled to be observed from April 5.

The RCC authorities revealed this while addressing an advocacy meeting

with all stakeholders in its conference hall here yesterday.

Panel Mayor Shariful Islam addressed the meeting as chief guest while

Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum welcomed the participants.

Chaired by Ward Councilor Md Nuruzzaman, the meeting was addressedd, among

others, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, RCC Chief

Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam, Secretary Rejaul Islam, Deputy Director of

Department of Social Services Rashedul Kabir and Regional Deputy Director of

Secondary and Higher Education Dr Sharmin Ferdous Chowdhury.