98,033 school students to get deworming pills in Rajshahi city

RAJSHAHI, March 28, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a
target to feed 98,033 students aged between five and 16 years deworming
tablets in the city.
In addition to 481 primary and secondary level schools, all other
madrasas, mosque-based schools and orphanages will be brought under the
deworming programme as part of the National Phylariasis Eradication and Worm
Control Week- 2019 scheduled to be observed from April 5.
The RCC authorities revealed this while addressing an advocacy meeting
with all stakeholders in its conference hall here yesterday.
Panel Mayor Shariful Islam addressed the meeting as chief guest while
Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum welcomed the participants.
Chaired by Ward Councilor Md Nuruzzaman, the meeting was addressedd, among
others, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, RCC Chief
Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam, Secretary Rejaul Islam, Deputy Director of
Department of Social Services Rashedul Kabir and Regional Deputy Director of
Secondary and Higher Education Dr Sharmin Ferdous Chowdhury.