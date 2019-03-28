Probe report in Kalyanpur militant den casualty case on May 9

DHAKA, March 28, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set May 9 to submit probe
report in a case filed over casualties that took place in a militant den in
capital’s Kalyanpur in 2016.
Today was fixed for submitting the report, but the investigation agency
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime failed to do that.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devbrata Biswas then set a new date for
submitting the probe report.
Law enforcement agencies conducted a nightlong raid on July 25, 2016, at
Jahaj Building on Road-5 in Kalyanpur.
A total of nine militants were killed at the scene in the morning as they
locked in a gun battle with the law enforcers. Another militant named Regan
got injured in the incident.
All of them were found to be the members of banned militant outfit neo-JMB.
Mirpur Model Police Station Inspector (operation) Md Shah Jalal Alam filed
the case against 10 two days after the operation.