Probe report in Kalyanpur militant den casualty case on May 9

DHAKA, March 28, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set May 9 to submit probe

report in a case filed over casualties that took place in a militant den in

capital’s Kalyanpur in 2016.

Today was fixed for submitting the report, but the investigation agency

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime failed to do that.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devbrata Biswas then set a new date for

submitting the probe report.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a nightlong raid on July 25, 2016, at

Jahaj Building on Road-5 in Kalyanpur.

A total of nine militants were killed at the scene in the morning as they

locked in a gun battle with the law enforcers. Another militant named Regan

got injured in the incident.

All of them were found to be the members of banned militant outfit neo-JMB.

Mirpur Model Police Station Inspector (operation) Md Shah Jalal Alam filed

the case against 10 two days after the operation.