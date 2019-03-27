Fourteen dead in DR Congo mine collapse

BUKAVU, DR Congo, March 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Fourteen people were killed

overnight Tuesday when a small-scale mine in a tin-rich area of eastern DR

Congo collapsed, local officials said.

The incident happened in Niyabibwe, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north

of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, they said Wednesday.

Miners had dug a shaft to look for cassiterite, a source of tin, but the

walls caved in after heavy rain.

“The search for survivors began at around 3 am and is ongoing,” senior

administrative official Muhima Kateete told AFP.

“Fourteen bodies have been recovered, and there are nine injured,” he

said.

Delphin Birimbi, head of a local association of NGOs, said the toll was

provisional.

Nine people are in hospital for serious injuries, a health worker said.

Accidents are common and frequently deadly in the Democratic Republic of

Congo’s subsistence mines, where safety is poor and risk-taking high.

Figures indicating the scale of the problem are sketchy, given that many

mines are illegal and remote.