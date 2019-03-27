Bangladesh TV channels to be available in 78 missions abroad

Dhaka, March 27, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladeshi local television channels will be available in foreign missions abroad as the government is going to introduce STP Boxes for Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) in all 78 missions around the globe.

The Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud jointly inaugurated ‘Demonstration and Introduction of STP (Set-Top) Boxes for Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)’ in Bangladesh Missions abroad at foreign ministry here today.

A magazine on diplomatic affairs named Diplomat is providing the boxes to the missions in association with the Foreign Ministry.

Initially nearly 200 STP boxes will be installed in 78 foreign missions abroad and only Bangladeshi local television channels will be available in the STP box.

“We will send around 200 set top boxes for 78 missions as some missions will need to have around 3-4 set top boxes”, Momen said.

The foreign minister said visitors and officials in most of the missions are not able to watch Bangladeshi channels, even, missions had to prepare special arrangement during VVIP visit for showing Bangladeshi channels.

“With this technology, Bangladeshi channels will be available in the missions,” he said adding that foreigners along with the expatriates who go to the missions for service also can watch Bangladeshi channels.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said the availability of local channels in foreign missions will help portray the country’s rich heritage and cultures to the foreigners.

Mentioning that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government believes in freedom of media, the information minister said the Awami League government had first given the licence of private television channels when it came to power in 1996.

“Currently, there are more than 30 private television channels on air …. many more have applied to get licences,” he said adding that the television channels are playing vital roles in opening of the ‘Third Eye’ of the society.

Hasan said the digital Bangladesh campaign is no more a dream, it’s now a reality as people are getting benefits out of it.