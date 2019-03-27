Martino’s Mexico down Paraguay 4-2 in friendly

SANTA CLARA, United States, March 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Mexico made it two wins in two matches under coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino Tuesday with a 4-2 victory over Paraguay in a friendly international at Levi’s Stadium.

Jonathan dos Santos’ long wait for a first international goal ended as he

opened the scoring in the sixth minute of his 40th appearance for Mexico.

A Gustavo Gomez own goal in the ninth and Javier Hernandez’s strike in the

24th extended Mexico’s lead, and Luis Montes added a fourth in injury time —

after Paraguay had second-half goals from Hernan Perez and Derlis Gonzalez.

The victory followed a 3-1 win over South American champions Chile in a

friendly last week — an encouraging start for Argentina’s Martino, who was

presented as manager in January saying he was taking on the quest to end

Mexico’s “quarter-finals curse” that has dogged the team for the past seven

World Cups and will do all he can to steer them to the long-sought fifth

match in Qatar in 2022.

In contrast, Argentinian Eduardo Berizzo, named to coach Paraguay in

February, endured a second straight defeat in two matches in charge. Paraguay

fell to Peru 1-0 in a friendly last Friday.