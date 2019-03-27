No uplift work that affects arable lands: PM

DHAKA, March 27, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the

authorities concerned to undertake development projects in such a way so that

arable lands are not damaged for it.

“You’ll have to always remain careful so that cultivable lands are not

destroyed in any way while undertaking any development scheme,” she said

during the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Panchagarh District Council

Chairman Md Anwar Sadat Samrat.

After the function, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

He said the prime minister also instructed the authorities concerned to

undertake development projects as per the need of all places including

districts and upazilas.

“You’ll also have to prepare a master plan to this end,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also said mills, factories and other establishments will have

to be built by protecting the environment.

Earlier, the prime minister administered the oath of office to the newly-

elected Panchagarh district council chairman.

Local Government Division Senior Secretary S.M. Ghulam Farooque conducted the

function.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Railways Minister Nurul Islam

Sujon, LGRD State Minister Swapan Bhattacharya, PM’s Principal Secretary Md

Najibur Rahman and PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hasan were present.

The by-elections to Panchagarh district council were held on February 28 in

which Anwar Sadat Samrat was elected as the chairman.

The post of the chairman fell vacant following the death of former chairman

Md Amanullah Bachchu on January 9 this year.