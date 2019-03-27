Regular screening to prevent colorectal cancer stressed

RAJSHAHI, March 27, 2019 (BSS)-Screening to detect pre-cancerous growth and

also diagnose cancer at early stage is crucial to prevent colorectal cancer

and save lives.

Colorectal cancer is considered as one of the top five cancers in

Bangladesh which kills many people every year. Cancers arising from the

colon, rectum, appendix and anus are called colorectal cancers.

Cancer Specialist Professor Dr Dayem Uddin made the above-mentioned

observation while presenting his keynote paper at a scientific seminar on

“Colorectal Cancer Awareness” hosted by Professor Dayem Uddin Cancer

Foundation in association with SANOFI at Nanking Darbar Hall in the city on

Tuesday.

Director of Mothers Clinic Dr Shahla Hossain, editor of Daily Sonar Desh

Akbarul Hassan Millat and Arifuzzaman Nur and Farid Uddin Sardar from SANOFI

also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Dayem, Department Head of Clinical Oncology in Barind Medical College

and Hospital, says most colorectal cancers develop from pre-existing benign

polyps – grape like growth inside the colon or rectum.

That is why screening to detect this pre-cancerous growth and also

diagnose the cancer at early stage is crucial to prevent cancer and save

lives.

He told the audience that diet made up mostly of foods that are high in

fat, especially from animal sources, can increase the risk of colorectal

cancer.

People who are not physically active have a higher risk of developing

colorectal cancer.

Obesity raises the risk of colon cancer in both men and women, but the link

seems to be stronger in men.

Referring to recent studies, he mentioned that smokers are 30 to 40 percent

more likely than nonsmokers to die of colorectal cancer. Heavy use of alcohol

has also been linked to colorectal cancer.

He recommends that colorectal cancer screening should be a part of routine

healthcare for people over the age of 50. People having these risk factors

are strongly recommended to be screened earlier.

Treatment for colorectal cancer is most effective when it is detected

early. Colorectal cancer treatment may include surgery, radiation,

chemotherapy and immunotherapy, or any combination of these.