Rain likely across country till tomorrow morning

DHAKA, March 27, 2019 (BSS) -Rain or thundershowers accompanied by

temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over

Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with

hails at isolated places across the country in 24 hours as of 9am tomorrow.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere

over the country, according to a Met office release here today. Day and night

temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded by 37 degree Celsius

at Rangamati and minimum 14.8 degree Celsius at Dimla and Rajarhat under

Rangpur division today.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours was recorded 13 millimeters (mm) at

Tetulia under Rangpur divison.

Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 6.12pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at

5.55am.