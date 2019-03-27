Dramatic Olympic qualifying wins for Congo, Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG, March 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Congo Brazzaville and Zimbabwe snatched dramatic victories Tuesday during the final day of the second round of African qualifying in for 2020 Olympic football tournament.

After a goalless first leg last week, the Congolese were trailing Burundi 1-0 at home in the return match as the stadium clock reached 90 minutes in Brazzaville.

But the never-say-die spirit of the home team prevailed with Massanga Matondo equalising and Guy Mbenza converting a stoppage-time penalty for a 2-1 win on the day and on aggregate.

Mozambique and Zimbabwe also drew 0-0 in their first meeting and 87 minutes into the second leg in Harare there were still no goals.

Obriel Chirinda then broke the deadlock and fellow substitute Delic Murimba added a second goal five minutes into stoppage time for a 2-0 victory in the second leg and overall.

Algeria, Ghana, Mali, South Africa and Sudan also advanced to the third elimination round in June, but far less dramatically.

South Africa outplayed Angola 3-0 in Johannesburg to seal a 6-1 aggregate victory with Jamie Webber, Teboho Mokoena and Luther Singh scoring.

It was an impressive showing by the South Africans whose coach, David Notoane, had complained before the tie about having only three days to prepare.

Algeria were a much improved side in the second half as they triumphed 3-1 at home against Equatorial Guinea after a goalless first leg.

Adem Zorgane put the Algerians ahead before half-time and Bilal Benhamouda and Aymen Mahious stretched the advantage to three goals before Mariano Ondo notched a consolation goal.

Algeria’s next opponents will be Ghana, who drew 0-0 away to Gabon in Libreville in a tie effectively decided last week when the Ghanaians romped to a 4-0 first leg victory.

Sudan did well to force a 0-0 draw against Kenya in Nairobi and progress 2-0 overall to a tough third round challenge against former Olympic gold medallists Nigeria.

Apart from winning the 1996 Atlanta Games gold medals, the Nigerians finished second in Beijing in 2008 and third in Rio de Janeiro three years ago.

Mali, whose only previous Olympics appearance was in 2004, scored three late goals to crush Ethiopia 4-0 in Bamako and go through 5-1 on aggregate.

The second leg hung in the balance at 1-0 to the home side until Siaka Bagayoko, Aliou Dieng and Bourama Doumbia netted in a 10-minute blitz.

Olympics qualifiers are restricted to under-23 footballers with three over-age stars permitted at the finals.