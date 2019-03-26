IMF’s role is key to maintain economic stability: speaker

DHAKA, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today said the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is very important in maintaining economic stability across the globe.

“The role of the IMF is very important in maintaining economic stability. The IMF takes polices and strategies to control macro-economy for the development of financial market,” she said while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop in New Delhi, an official release said.

The IMF – South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Centre (IMF-SARTTAC) arranged the Microeconomic Policy and Capacity Building Workshop for Legislators in South Asia.

Dr Chaudhury said the SARTTAC is a strong platform and it can play an important role in informing the South Asian countries about the policies and strategies of the IMF and its role.

About the role of parliament members, she said the parliament is an institution of public representatives where economic issues are discussed on behalf of the people.

The Speaker said the parliament members play a role in the House as elected representatives of the people.

Parliament members of the South Asian countries and IMF officials were present.

Dr Chaudhury is leading a Bangladesh delegation at the workshop in New Delhi.

The delegation includes chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates Md Abdus Shahid, chairman of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts Md Rustum Ali Faraji, Sagufta Yasmin, Anwarul Abedin Khan, and Ahasanul Islam (Titu).

The Speaker will return home on March 28.